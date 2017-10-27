Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ISIS claims responsibility for death of Nigerian soldiers in Damaturu

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for an attack in Damaturu , the capital of Yobe State in Nigeria. The incident led to the death of eight soldiers. A civilian was also killed, while five persons sustained injuries on Tuesday. In a statement on Thursday, the militant group, which Boko Haram pledged alliance to […]

ISIS claims responsibility for death of Nigerian soldiers in Damaturu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.