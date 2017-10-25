Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ISIS Sets Target On 2018 FIFA World Cup, Uses Chilling Messi Picture In Poster – News18

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


News18

ISIS Sets Target On 2018 FIFA World Cup, Uses Chilling Messi Picture In Poster
News18
a spine chilling poster which shows Argentina captain Lionel Messi crying blood found its way to the public forum after it was published by a pro-ISIS media group. News18 Sports. Updated:October 25, 2017, 2:08 PM IST. facebook · Twitter · google skype …
Chilling poster of Lionel Messi crying blood used in shocking ISIS World Cup threatScottish Daily Record
ISIS issues chilling Russia World Cup 2018 threat with a sick poster of Lionel Messi crying blood behind barsDaily Mail
'Our fire will BURN you' Evil ISIS threaten to DESTROY England fans at 2018 World CupDaily Star
Metro –International Business Times UK –90min –YNaija
all 24 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.