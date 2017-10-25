ISIS Sets Target On 2018 FIFA World Cup, Uses Chilling Messi Picture In Poster – News18
|
News18
|
ISIS Sets Target On 2018 FIFA World Cup, Uses Chilling Messi Picture In Poster
News18
a spine chilling poster which shows Argentina captain Lionel Messi crying blood found its way to the public forum after it was published by a pro-ISIS media group. News18 Sports. Updated:October 25, 2017, 2:08 PM IST. facebook · Twitter · google skype …
Chilling poster of Lionel Messi crying blood used in shocking ISIS World Cup threat
ISIS issues chilling Russia World Cup 2018 threat with a sick poster of Lionel Messi crying blood behind bars
'Our fire will BURN you' Evil ISIS threaten to DESTROY England fans at 2018 World Cup
