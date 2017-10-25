Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ISIS threatens attack on World Cup 2018 with Poster of Messi in Prison Uniform Crying Blood

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

While national football teams around the world are celebrating their qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup, terrorist group ISIS is sending threats. SITE Intel Group, an intelligence organisation, has published an image released by pro-ISIS media unit Wafa’ Foundation. The image shows 5-time world footballer of the year Lionel Messi behind bars and shedding tears […]

The post ISIS threatens attack on World Cup 2018 with Poster of Messi in Prison Uniform Crying Blood appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.