ISIS threatens attack on World Cup 2018 with Poster of Messi in Prison Uniform Crying Blood
While national football teams around the world are celebrating their qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup, terrorist group ISIS is sending threats. SITE Intel Group, an intelligence organisation, has published an image released by pro-ISIS media unit Wafa’ Foundation. The image shows 5-time world footballer of the year Lionel Messi behind bars and shedding tears […]
The post ISIS threatens attack on World Cup 2018 with Poster of Messi in Prison Uniform Crying Blood appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
