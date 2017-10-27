Pages Navigation Menu

ISIS threatens to unleash terror at Nigeria, Argentina football Match

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Football, Sports

ISIS has threatened to unleash terror at the forthcoming football match between the Super Eagles and Argentina in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Tuesday, November 14 at the Krasnodar Arena Stadium. The terror group posted a mocking image of Lionel Messi in prison with bloodshot eyes. President of the Argentine Football Association Claudio Tapia…

