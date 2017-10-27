ISIS threatens to unleash terror at Nigeria, Argentina football Match

ISIS has threatened to unleash terror at the forthcoming football match between the Super Eagles and Argentina in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Tuesday, November 14 at the Krasnodar Arena Stadium. The terror group posted a mocking image of Lionel Messi in prison with bloodshot eyes. President of the Argentine Football Association Claudio Tapia…

The post ISIS threatens to unleash terror at Nigeria, Argentina football Match appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

