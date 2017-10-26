Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack in Nigeria – U.S. News & World Report
|
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack in Nigeria
U.S. News & World Report
CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack in northeast Nigeria that killed eight soldiers and a civilian and injured five other people on Tuesday, a statement by the group said on Thursday. "The fighters took three four …
