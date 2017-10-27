Israeli gold medalist goes solo on anthem

An Israeli athlete who won gold at a Judo Grand Slam event in Abu Dhabi sang the national anthem himself, after organisers refused to play it during his ceremony.

Rising Judoka star Tal Flicker decided to sing the Hatikvah after organisers snubbed the Israeli anthem and flag.

When he took to the podium as champion, his anthem was substituted with that of the International Judo Federation, leaving the athlete to sing it to himself quietly.

The dignified moment of quiet defiance struck a chord on social media with many praising Flicker’s act, and condemning the ‘racist’ event organisers.

Speaking after the event, the 25-year-old athlete told Israeli’s Channel 2 news: ‘Israel is my country, and I’m proud to be Israeli.

‘The anthem that they played of the world federation was just background noise. I was singing HaTikvah from my heart.

When female Israeli athlete Gili Cohen won bronze in her under-52 kilograms (114 pounds) class, the Israeli flag was not flown on her behalf either.

Israeli athletes have suffered a spate of discriminating acts at high profile sporting events.

Prior to Thursday’s events, the most recent was at the Rio Olympics in 2016, when Egyptian Judoka athlete Islam El Shehaby refused to shake hands with an Israeli star who bested him.

The act comes after the International Judo Federation demanded the United Arab Emirates treat Israeli athletes equally.

A letter from the IJF to the president of the UAE Judo Federation obtained by The Associated Press said ‘all delegations, including the Israeli delegation, shall be treated absolutely equally in all aspects, without any exception.’

It highlighted the body’s core ideals that ‘every individual must have the possibility of practicing sport, without discrimination of any kind.’

Israel’s Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev said it was of ‘utmost importance’ that her country’s athletes display the flag and sing the national anthem at international competitions.

