Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It Was Difficult Not To Sack Wenger Last Season- Stan Kroenke

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal majority owner, Stan Kroenke, has said the club was right not to give into pressure and sack manager Arsene Wenger after last season. A disappointing 2016/2017 campaign saw the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, although the club clinched the FA Cup. Frustrations were high…

The post It Was Difficult Not To Sack Wenger Last Season- Stan Kroenke appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.