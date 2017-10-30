Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rohr won’t pull off any surprises in squad against Algeria, Argentina – Ibitoye – TVC News

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TVC News

Rohr won't pull off any surprises in squad against Algeria, Argentina – Ibitoye
TVC News
Super Eagles spokesman, Toyin Ibitoye has said Nigerians should not expect any surprises in Gernot Rohr's choice of players for next month's matches against Algeria and Argentina. Nigeria face Algeria in a dead rubber 2018 World Cup qualifier on …
Ajiboye eyes Super Eagles Call Up for Algeria and Argentina clashesSportlineng (press release) (blog)

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.