It will now take 3 months to get approval to develop a building in Edo









As part of efforts by the Edo State government to unlock the socio-economic benefits in the housing sector, the Edo State Ministry of Physical Panning and Urban Development has unveiled a three-month time limit for processing and issuing of building plan approvals to prospective developers.

According to the commissioner for physical planning and urban development, Erimona Edorodion Oye, the new procedure will ensure “that all applications for building permits do not exceed three months which is in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law, Decree no. 88 of 1992.”

Oye urged all those who have ongoing/pending building plan approvals to submit all the necessary documents required for the granting of their building approvals so that their building plans can be processed.

He advised the public that “any pending building plan approval application in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development that does not have the necessary documentation required and that has exceeded three months, come December 30, 2017, shall be deemed to have expired and approval will be denied/rejected.”

The commissioner assured of the state government’s readiness to begin the issuance of building permits within three months.

