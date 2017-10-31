Pages Navigation Menu

It’s Alhaji Tekno with that “Nu Nu”! – BellaNaija

It's Alhaji Tekno with that “Nu Nu”!
Nigerian superstar & Made Men Music Group artist Tekno has bought himself a new whip, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The “Duro” crooner revealed this on his Instagram page with the above photo and the caption: Finally got one for me self! Now rain …
Singer, Tekno Acquires New Jeep Wrangler Worth Around N15 million (Photos)National Mirror
Singer, Tekno Acquires Wrangler JeepModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

