Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Its Clear We Are Ruled By A Bunch Of Cow-Worshipers That Don’t Know God – Fani Kayode

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former aviation minister, chief Femi Fani-Kayode has again criticized the federal government of their style of leadership and their “cluelessness” (if their is a word like that) regarding the matters arising.
In a tweet, Femi said;

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.