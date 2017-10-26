It’s football rush this weekend on GOtv

Every match of the prestigious La Liga will be broadcast live to GOtv MAX and Plus subscribers this weekend on SuperSport Select 4.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to watch a resurgent Valencia, whose impressive run will face a test when they play away against Alaves. The match kicks off at 11:55am on Saturday, 28 October. Though the top spot in the Spanish first division is currently occupied by Barcelona, who have secured eight victories in their first nine league fixtures, Valencia have been the team with the most eye-catching performances marked staggering attacking play imposed by Coach Marcelino Garcia. Valencia are unbeaten in nine matches, a run which includes five wins on the bounce, and have scored 25 goals in the process. Last weekend, they said goodbye Sevilla in dismissive fashion with a 4-0 thrashing.

Other matches on Saturday include Sevilla vs Leganes at 3:10pm at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal at 4:25pm and Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona at 7:40pm.

La Liga matches continue on Sunday as Getafe host Real Sociedad at 11:55am, Girona will take on mighty Real Madrid at 6:25pm, while bottom-placed Malaga will tackle Celta Vigo at 8:40pm.

Meanwhile, GOtv MAX and Plus subscribers will also watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Swansea live on SuperSport Select 2 at 3pm on Saturday, 28 October.

The new bouquet, GOtv Max, is open to all GOtv Plus subscribers from October 1 to October 31.

