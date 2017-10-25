Pages Navigation Menu

Itsekiri apologise to Otuaro over allegation of candidate imposition

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ITSEKIRI in Warri South-West Local Government Area  of Delta State have appealed to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership in the state, particularly the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, to discountenance recent allegations by some Itsekiri accusing Otuaro of imposing a chairmanship candidate on them in the forthcoming council elections.

In the said report, five of the 20 PDP Ward chairmen in Warri South West, constituting themselves as PDP stakeholders in the locality, alleged that Otuaro was planning to  impose a particular candidate and urged him to “respect the popular will of the people.”

Distancing themselves from the allegation on behalf of Warri South West PDP, Adolor Kenneth, the Ajudaibo Ward PDP Chairman and other ward leaders in the area, said the allegation was not only unjustified but also baseless as the deputy governor had at no time imposed any candidate on the people.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the deputy governor, an Ijaw man, is the PDP political leader in Warri South West LGA, the choice of a consensus chairmanship candidate, who incidentally is Itsekiri, was a collective decision of the party leaders and members,” they said.

