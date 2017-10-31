Ivorian President Ouattara, Commends Buhari’s Economic Roadmap – Africa Independent Television
Africa Independent Television
Ivorian President Ouattara, Commends Buhari's Economic Roadmap
President of the republic of Ivory Coast ,Alasanne Ouattara has commended his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari for driving an economic roadmap that pulled Nigeria out of recession. Ouattara gave the commendation on Monday while briefing …
