Ivory Coast President meets President Buhari behind closed door in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed-door with President of Cote D’Ivoire, Alassane Quattara at the presidential villa, Abuja. Mr. Quattara, who arrived the presidential villa at about 12.15 p.m., was introduced to some cabinet ministers and presidential aides by President Buhari before the commencement of their meeting. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) …

