Iwobi in Eagles on merit –Dad

Alex Iwobi’s dad, Chuka Iwobi, has dismissed claims that the Arsenal winger was favoured and fast-tracked into the Super Eagles squad because former Nigeria captain, Austin Okocha is his uncle.

Iwobi, capped at U16, U17 and U18 level by England, was invited to train with Nigeria’s U23 national team in 2015, before he was promoted to the Super Eagles, making his debut against Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘’For Alex at his age playing with people like Mikel Obi, Echiejile and Onazi it is unbelievable,’’ Iwobi’s dad told Complete TV.

‘’I look at it and I say what a joy, what a privilege playing with these guys who are well known throughout the continent and for Alex to be part of that structure and being there on merit.

“Alex is not here because Jay Jay is his uncle, it doesn’t work that way. He’s come here, staked a claim, he’s done well.’’

Iwobi is set to add to his international caps when Nigeria battle Algeria and Argentina next month.

