Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Unveils Her Clothing Line And It’s Chic

Daughter of seasoned Actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo is one who has grown to be a fashionista who has channelled her love for fashion business wise by launching her own clothing line. Her page with the handle its.priscy has several followers and her fashion sense is admirable, considering her age and she has undeniably …

The post Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Unveils Her Clothing Line And It’s Chic appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

