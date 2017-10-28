Iyanya reveals why he’s yet to be married at 31

Mavin artiste Iyanya has opened up on why he is still single at 31. Speaking with Saturday Beats, the KUKERE crooner said, getting girls is in no way his issues, as he could get any whenever he wanted, but has other things he needs to devout time to “How do I miss the attention of women when I am …

The post Iyanya reveals why he’s yet to be married at 31 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

