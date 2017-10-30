Pages Navigation Menu

Iyiola Omisore invited by the Police for assaulting Late Isiaka Adeleke

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

The Osun State Police Command have invited former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, over an alleged attack on the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke in line to the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) in 2014. The late senator, who was a governorship candidate of the PDP shortly before the …

