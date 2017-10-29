January 13, 2018 date for Adams installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo

The official installation of Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland has been fixed for January 13, next year.

The date was disclosed in a statement issued by Femi Adepoju, the Director of Media And Communication to the Aare Designate.

“The palace of the Alaafin Of Oyo, The Iku Babayeye Ikeji Orisa, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has scheduled the installation ceremony of the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate, Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo for the 13th of January 2018” the statement said.

Details of the installation program would be announced later.

Otunba Gani Adams was proclaimed the 15th Aare Ona kakanfo by the Alaafin on the 15th of October.

Explaining the Choice of Adams as Aare Ona Kakanfo, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, said the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Gani Adams, was chosen after considering his antecedents as a Yorubaman who had exhibited passion for defending his people, their culture and tradition.

The monarch said Adams was courageous and bold whenever he stepped forward to defend the Yoruba race.

“The choice of Adams was well thought out before a decision was taken. He has shown enough charisma to deserve the honour.

“If you have been observing him in the past many years, Adams attends all Yoruba festivals, irrespective of where they are held. He also promotes our culture through so many means including his annual Olokun festival.

“I picked him because he loves the Yoruba race and all the culture and tradition of our people. He has contributed immensely to upholding them. Whenever he attends these festivals, he goes with a large entourage and financially, he is always responsible for the cost. He does not attend in order to benefit financially.

“He may be young but he is also very bold and courageous. These are traits synonymous with an Aare Ona Kakanfo. Adams is a Yoruba cultural enthusiast. He defends the race anywhere he goes. Among his strengths is that he has strong supporters in every town in Yorubaland through his Oodua Peoples Congress

“Money or material wealth is not considered before choosing an Are Ona Kakanfo. Abiola promoted everything that had to do with Yoruba race. He was popular among his people and he was close to traditional rulers. So, Adams may not be as rich as Abiola but I can tell you he has all the qualities an Aare Ona Kakanfo should possess. He leads an organisation that is ever ready to defend the cause of the Yoruba race. Is there any Yorubaman that has such clout as Adams without being a politician today?” Oba Adeyemi stated.

