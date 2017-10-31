A serial killer may be responsible for body parts found in coolers, Japanese police say – Washington Post

Pages Navigation Menu

A serial killer may be responsible for body parts found in coolers, Japanese police say
Japanese investigators believe they may have caught a serial killer after the dismembered remains of nine bodies were discovered in an apartment near Tokyo. Local media reports said Tuesday that police arrested 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who …
Japanese police find body parts hidden in coolersUSA TODAY
Japanese,27, butchers 9 persons, freezes partsVanguard
Police Find Severed Heads in Coolers in Serial Killer Case that Stuns JapanNew York Times
ABC Online –Daily Post Nigeria –New York Daily News –Xinhua
all 95 news articles »

