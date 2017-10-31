A serial killer may be responsible for body parts found in coolers, Japanese police say – Washington Post
A serial killer may be responsible for body parts found in coolers, Japanese police say
Japanese investigators believe they may have caught a serial killer after the dismembered remains of nine bodies were discovered in an apartment near Tokyo. Local media reports said Tuesday that police arrested 27-year-old Takahiro Shiraishi, who …
Japanese police find body parts hidden in coolers
Japanese,27, butchers 9 persons, freezes parts
Police Find Severed Heads in Coolers in Serial Killer Case that Stuns Japan
