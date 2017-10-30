Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Japanese Government Officials Clarify a few Things Regarding the ICO Industry

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Initial coin offerings have attracted a lot of negative attention this year. An unregulated industry can’t carry on indefinitely. Multiple countries around the world aim to introduce some proper regulation for ICOs. In Japan, the government had to clarify its stance a bit. Confusion arose when the initial assessment was made. It seems two existing … Continue reading Japanese Government Officials Clarify a few Things Regarding the ICO Industry

The post Japanese Government Officials Clarify a few Things Regarding the ICO Industry appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.