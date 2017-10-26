Damning evidence against hitman, middleman in Panayiotou murder trial – Citizen
Citizen
Damning evidence against hitman, middleman in Panayiotou murder trial
Citizen
The State delivered closing arguments in the murder trial against accused Christopher Panayiotou, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko on Thursday. PHOTO: Raahil Sain/ANA. The State linked the two through content in SMS and Facebook …
'The video says Panayiotou is guilty'
'Jayde Panayiotou's murder was contract killing'
State wraps up case against hitman husband
