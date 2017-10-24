Jeff Akoh “is not my boyfriend o” – Bisola

Bisola Aiyeola, who had earlier announced that she is in a relationship with singer Jeff Akoh, has declared it as a publicity stunt. Bisola shared a snippet of Jeff singing on her Instagram page which she captioned: Now that we have your attention. Jeff’s album “Lokoja” drops worldwide this Friday the 27th of October. He is not my […]

