Jeff Akoh “is not my boyfriend o” – Bisola

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Bisola Aiyeola, who had earlier announced that she is in a relationship with singer Jeff Akoh, has declared it as a publicity stunt. Bisola shared a snippet of Jeff singing on her Instagram page which she captioned: Now that we have your attention. Jeff’s album “Lokoja” drops worldwide this Friday the 27th of October. He is not my […]

The post Jeff Akoh “is not my boyfriend o” – Bisola appeared first on BellaNaija.

