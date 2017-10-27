Pages Navigation Menu

Jeff Bezos gains $7 Billion overnight to become World’s Richest Man

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

American technology and retail entrepreneur, investor, computer scientist & philanthropist Jeff Bezos is now the richest man in the world after amassing nearly $7billion overnight as at Friday morning According to calculations by CNBC & Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Amazon chief’s wealth shot up to more than $90 billion due to Amazon’s share price surging. […]

