Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GOP Senator Jeff Flake attacks ‘reckless, outrageous and undignified’ Trump – The Guardian

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

GOP Senator Jeff Flake attacks 'reckless, outrageous and undignified' Trump
The Guardian
Arizona senator Jeff Flake has launched an extraordinary attack against Donald Trump and the “complicity” of the Republican party as he announced his decision to leave the Senate. Flake, a key Republican critic of Trump, said he was retiring at the end
Trump under siege from retiring RepublicansFinancial Times
Flake, Corker can't break the GOP feverCNN
Analysis: Can the GOP survive the Trump presidency?Washington Post
BBC News –ABC News –New York Times –Reuters
all 1,235 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.