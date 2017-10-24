GOP Senator Jeff Flake attacks ‘reckless, outrageous and undignified’ Trump – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
GOP Senator Jeff Flake attacks 'reckless, outrageous and undignified' Trump
The Guardian
Arizona senator Jeff Flake has launched an extraordinary attack against Donald Trump and the “complicity” of the Republican party as he announced his decision to leave the Senate. Flake, a key Republican critic of Trump, said he was retiring at the end …
Trump under siege from retiring Republicans
Flake, Corker can't break the GOP fever
Analysis: Can the GOP survive the Trump presidency?
