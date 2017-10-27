JFK Files: Thousands released but Trump holds back others – Fox News
JFK Files: Thousands released but Trump holds back others
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, bending to CIA and FBI appeals, while the National Archives came out Thursday night with a hefty cache of others.
