JFK Files: Thousands released but Trump holds back others – Fox News

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in World


Fox News

JFK Files: Thousands released but Trump holds back others
Fox News
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, bending to CIA and FBI appeals, while the National Archives came out Thursday night with a hefty cache of others.
