Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos)

Jim Iyke shared this dope photo of himself and Bayelsa singer Timaya, and they chilled at a cool bar in Lagos. As shared on instagram by Timaya with caption… Always a good time with ma twin bro @jim.iyke. This man is something else. Lol….. See below : Source: Naijaloaded

The post Jim Iyke And Timaya Spend Night Out Together In Lagos (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

