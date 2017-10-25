Jim Iyke Reveals Why His Relationship With Rita Dominic Didn’t Work – Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
|
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
|
Jim Iyke Reveals Why His Relationship With Rita Dominic Didn't Work
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
He said, “Rita and I met when I was just beginning to embrace fame, the comforts that came with it. The laurels and the distraction, even the destruction. And Rita is not the kind of woman that hangs around a lot. We were very deep with each other. We …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!