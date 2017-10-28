Jim Iyke: Still The Beloved ‘Bad Boy’ – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Jim Iyke: Still The Beloved 'Bad Boy'
Independent Newspapers Limited
One of Nollywood's biggest actors, Jim Iyke was in town to promote his new reality television show 'The Adventure' billed to take place in South Africa. He is also known as Nollywood's badboy, a toga, which he says he is not planning to shelf. In this …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!