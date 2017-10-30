Pages Navigation Menu

JOBS: Clerks, Currency Department BOU

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

Bank of Uganda Headquarters

JOBS: Clerks (technicians) Currency department BOU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Applications are invited from qualified Ugandans to fill 4 vacant positions in the Currency Department, Bank of Uganda.

Advertisement of Vacant Positions in Bank of Uganda by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

