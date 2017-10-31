Jonathan Demands N1billion From Metuh To Appear As Witness In Fraud Trial

Nigeria’s immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan on Monday prayed that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja set aside the subpoena it issued to compel him to testify as a witness in the ongoing trial of former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh.

In the alternative, Dr. Jonathan, in a motion he filed through his counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), sought an order directing Metuh to deposit with the court for and on his behalf the sum of N1billion to cover travelling expenses for himself and his security personnel from his home town, Otuoke, in Bayelsa State, to Abuja in line with provisions of Section 241(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The money, according to the former President, is also to cover the time that he might spend appearing before the court as President of Nigeria between 2010 and 2015.

In his ground of application Ozekhome submitted that the evidence sought to be obtained from the applicant will amount to an invasion of his personal right to privacy, and family life as provided for in Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

In addition, he submitted that the evidence sought to be obtained from the applicant is likely to expose the applicant to a criminal charge, penalty or forfeiture.

He further argued that the subpoena is vague and applied for and obtained of frivolous grounds and in bad faith as it was meant to embarrass the person of the applicant.

He argued that there is no nexus between the applicant and Metuh and the charge for which Metuh is standing trial.

The court had, on the strength of an application by Metuh, who is facing seven-count corruption charge alongside his firm, Destra Investment Limited, summoned both Jonathan and Dasuki to appear before it.

Metuh had, in defence of the charge against him, maintained that the former President and ex-NSA, were “very vital and crucial witnesses” in the matter.

The post Jonathan Demands N1billion From Metuh To Appear As Witness In Fraud Trial appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

