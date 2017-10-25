Jonathan Hosted Corruption But Buhari Sweeping It Under The Carpet – Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani is at again with his conundrum. This time, he has accused the administration of President Buhari of sweeping corruption under the carpet.

In his reaction to the controversy trailing the recall of ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was sacked from the Federal Civil Service in 2013 over corruption allegation running into billions of Naira.

In his tweet, he compared Jonathan’s administration and the present APC administration and insinuated:





“Corruption has become a cat with nine lives.It used to be hosted under the shade of an umbrella now it’s swept under the carpet,” Sani said in a tweet on Tuesday.