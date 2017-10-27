Jonathan Leads NDI observation mission to Liberia’s presidential run-off
Former President Goodluck Jonathan will this weekend leave for South Africa where he is scheduled as a key speaker at the inaugural
African Presidential Leaders Centre Roundtable holding in Johannesburg.
The theme of the conference is “Addressing Africa’s Educational Challenges in the 21st Century”.
A statement issued by the ex-President’s media adviser Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, said that at the end of the programme , the former President is
billed to proceed to Liberia where he would be leading the National Democratic Institute’s International Election Observation Mission to
the Liberian Presidential run off polls holding on 7th November, 2017.
Ex-President Jonathan who was initially invited as co-lead of the NDI team for the October 10 Liberian elections could not honour the
invitation because of his earlier commitment to attend the 15th Rhodes Forum in Greece, where he presented a paper on ‘Multipolarity and
Dialogue in Regional and Global Developments’.
The National Democratic Institute is a United States based organization working to support and strengthen democratic institutions
worldwide, through citizen participation, openness and accountability in government.
participation, and improve the responsiveness of government.
