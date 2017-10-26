Jonathan’s Loyalists may be responsible for Maina’s Recall – Presidency

The presidency has in a statement said government officials loyal to former president Goodluck Jonathan may be responsible for the reinstatement of wanted pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina. Maina who has been declared wanted by the EFCC since 2013 was reinstated and promoted to the position of Director in the Human Resources Department of the Ministry of Interior. Recall […]

The post Jonathan’s Loyalists may be responsible for Maina’s Recall – Presidency appeared first on BellaNaija.

