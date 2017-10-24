Jos Electricity Company sacks 150 workers – Premium Times
Premium Times
Jos Electricity Company sacks 150 workers
Premium Times
The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC), has sacked 150 workers, in what its management said was part of a re-organisation aimed at optimum performance. Among those sacked across its four states of Plateau, Gombe, Bauchi and Benue were …
