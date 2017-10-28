Jose Mourinho Hoping To Manage An International Side In The Future

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Soccer AM’s Tubes that he would like to manage on the international stage in the future.

He told Sky Sports: “There will be a moment in my career where I would prefer that nature of job, being more analytical and preparing a team inside doors but competes less.

“The experience of living a World Cup or European Championship from the inside is an experience I want to have after so many years I’ve had in football.”

Mourinho has guided United back into the Champions League this season after winning the Europa League in May.

He has won the competition twice during spells at Porto and Inter Milan, but he has hinted that, this season, winning the Premier League title is his priority.

He added: “For everyone, the Champions League is the ‘El Dorado’ — it is something that normally means more than championships.

“But I agree when people say that championships are the ones that make you feel that the season was really great.

“It’s a 10-month competition, it’s a marathon of matches where you have to deal with all the good and the bad things of such a long run.

“I have won all four championships in which I’ve been involved and that’s reason to be proud.”

The post Jose Mourinho Hoping To Manage An International Side In The Future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

