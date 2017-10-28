Jose Mourinho made Mauricio Pochettino wait to shake his hand so he could ‘shh’ fans after Man United vs Spurs – Mirror.co.uk
Jose Mourinho made Mauricio Pochettino wait to shake his hand so he could 'shh' fans after Man United vs Spurs
Mauricio Pochettino was forced to wait for Jose Mourinho to stop 'shhing' his critics before he could shake his hand following Man United's win 1-0 over Tottenham. The Portuguese was photographed making the gesture to a camera after Jonathan Moss …
