Jose Mourinho: Manchester United signed the one I really wanted out of Nemanja Matic and Tottenham’s Eric Dier – Irish Mirror
|
Irish Mirror
|
Jose Mourinho: Manchester United signed the one I really wanted out of Nemanja Matic and Tottenham's Eric Dier
Irish Mirror
Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier go head to head at Old Trafford in the nest 24 hours — with Jose Mourinho claiming he signed the one he really wanted. Manchester United boss Mourinho has been accused of “tapping up” Dier in the Old Trafford tunnel last …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!