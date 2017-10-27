Jose Mourinho Reacts To Luke Shaw’s Comments About Reuniting With Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised Luke Shaw’s comments about reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino, saying the defender was just being honest.

Luke Shaw made just his second appearance of the season as a late substitute at Swansea on Tuesday night but on Thursday evening the latest serialisation of Mauricio Pochettino’s book, Brave New World, carried quotes from Shaw saying he hopes to one day play for the Argentinian again.

When asked whether Shaw has any future at the club, he responded: “Why not? If you want to speak about his words – I would be very disappointed if his words were different. For me, they are the perfect words

“I’m always disappointed when a player has a new manager, the new manager becomes the best and the old manager becomes very bad.

“Football is full of examples of lack of character, Luke Shaw was just honest. The manager that helped him to come to the first team, the manager who brought him to the best point of his career.

“It’s a manager that he doesn’t forget, it’s a manager that he likes a lot and it’s a manager that maybe one day he would like to be reunited [with] again.”

Luke Shaw worked with Mauricio Pochettino for 18 months before they left Southampton in 2014 and the pair remain in touch. 360nobs understands Pochettino would also be open to signing Shaw, while United are monitoring Spurs left-back Danny Rose.

