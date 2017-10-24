Pages Navigation Menu

Josh Jackson Fined $35K for Menacing Gesture, Inappropriate Language Toward Fan – Bleacher Report

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Josh Jackson Fined $35K for Menacing Gesture, Inappropriate Language Toward Fan
Bleacher Report
Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson received a $35,000 fine for "making a menacing gesture on the playing court and directing inappropriate language toward a fan" during Phoenix's 130-88 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy …
Josh Jackson's hand gesture cost the Suns rookie $35000Sporting News
Josh Jackson Has Been Fined $35000 For Making A 'Menacing Gesture' At A FanUPROXX
Suns' Josh Jackson says he didn't pretend to fire gun at fan; NBA fines him anywayYahoo Sports
Deadspin –Kansas City Star –ESPN –Lyndy’s Sports Annuals (blog)
all 26 news articles »

