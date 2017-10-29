Joshua Family Want Sagamu Street Named After World Boxing Champion

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Following the victory of Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua over Cameroon’s Carlos Takam in Saturday’s IBF world title fight in Cardiff, Wales, the family of the Sagamu-born champion have called on the Ogun State Government to name a street after their son, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

World champion Joshua, before 76,600 spectators in Cardiff, technically knocked out a resilient Takam in the 10th round of the bout to retain his title, bringing his career record to 20 victories in 20 fights.

Speaking to Completesportsnigeria.com in Sagamu shortly after the fight that was beamed live for the people of the boxer’s hometown by Kwese Pay TV, Joshua’s uncle Mr David Oyedola Joshua said he appreciates the support of every Nigerian but wants more.

“We are all happy with our son’s victory over Takam, so much has been said about it and we are glad that it ended in victory for us,” Oyedola told Completesportsnigeria.com in Sagamu Saturday night.

“We appreciate the support of the Ogun State government but we are making a passionate appeal that they should change the name of the street where our family house is located at Cinema Road to Anthony Joshua Street, so that his name will not be forgotten forever.”

The fight was beamed live at the Sagamu City Hall by Kwese Pay TV, with over 500 boxing enthusiasts in attendance to give their support to Joshua.

The spectators also sang in Yoruba from the beginning of the fight to the end in support of Joshua whom many said has brought more fame to the family and the city of Sagamu.

Meanwhile, Oyedola has called on the youths to emulate the 27-year-old boxer by working hard and shelve any act of indiscipline.

