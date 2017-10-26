Joshua Plans To Dominate For A Decade

Anthony Joshua hopes to remain the face of heavyweight boxing for the next decade, as he prepares for his title fight against Takam.

The undefeated British boxer will face Takam in front of 78,000 fans at the Cardiff stadium on Saturday.

And Joshua believes that the key to staying at the top of heavyweight boxing, is by maintaining a dedicated approach.

“I can’t be perfect. I am who I am,” Joshua told Sky Sports News. “I have managed to become heavyweight champion of the world and who I am, I can present myself as the person I am today, with a project and vision of improving myself for the future.

“Providing I stay disciplined in my sport, you’ll hear of me for the next 10 years, and I’ll definitely progress as a person, and that’s what it’s about.

“This isn’t who I am today. I may make a mistake, but I’ll correct it in the future, and that’s what being a champion is about. If life was perfect and simple, people wouldn’t be able to relate to me.”

“With his style and his strength, I wish I came in heavier, so we could just stand there and slug it out with each other,” said Joshua.

“His punches are going to be ricocheting through my body, so the bigger you are, the stronger you are, but why I came in lighter, I thought I was fighting Pulev, a real amateur style boxer. Jab with him and match his speed.

“This is a completely different style of fighter, so maybe I might have come in a bit heavier if I knew I was fighting Takam. But nevertheless we are here, I’m looking at myself in the best condition I am, and I’ll put on the best performance in this condition I am.”

The post Joshua Plans To Dominate For A Decade appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

