Joshua vs Takam: Nigeria Versus Cameroon Bout?

Boxing: Armand Carlos Netsing Takam (born 6 December 1980), best known as Carlos Takam, is a Cameroonian-French professional boxer and former WBC Silver heavyweight champion.

As an amateur, he represented Cameroon in the super heavyweight division at the 2004 Olympics. 2003, at the All-Africa Games in Abuja, Nigeria, Takam captured the bronze medal in his weight division.

He made his debut as a professional in France on December 10, 2005, when he defeated Zinidine Benmakhlouf of Belgium. He had a record of 17 wins, 0 losses, 0 draws and at 16 knockouts by the end of 2008.

Takam made his HBO debut on 18 January 2014 against Cuban Mike Perez. The fight started slow with little action in the first five rounds, however, Takam took over starting in round six, as he planted his feet inside and was able to work Perez over. The Cuban’s arms got heavier and heavier as the fight went on, and he didn’t seem to have his usual snap or speed. Takam was able to hurt Perez in round six and round ten.

On 16 October 2017, Takam, 33 years old, was made the replacement to fight Anthony Joshua when Joshua’s opponent Kubrat Pulev pulled out with a shoulder injury.

Since Takam and Nigerian born Anthony Joshua’s bout has been fixed both countries have been taken sides. While Cameroonians are all out rooting for their son Takam, the rave here in Nigeria is not in anyway lesser.

Ahead of Saturday when the centre stage will be set for the Nigerian-born Anthony Joshua to defend his WBA and IBF heavyweight title against the Cameroonian-born French boxer, the country is already agog with publicity and high spirit momentum.

Nigerians are anxiously looking forward to the bout with the same strong feeling they have for football. Nigerians support the Super Eagles of Nigeria no matter who their opponent is, and at what level. This explain the support Joshua is having back home in Nigeria.

Nigerians at Anthony Joshua’s hometown believes when their son as he has threatened to target Carlos Takam’s body as he plots to fight “in a phone box”.

The IBF and WBA ‘super’ heavyweight champion is four-and-a-half inches taller than his late-notice opponent Takam this weekend in Cardiff, having initially prepared to fight the much rangier Kubrat Pulev.

“I’m going to stand in front of [Takam] and gun his tree down because that’s what he does,” Joshua exclusively told Sky Sports.

“A fighter like him wants to get on the inside and work you around the body. I can’t keep punching straight if a fighter is on my chest, so I need to work on my inside game and stand in a phone box. Those fights come down to will, heart and whoever wants it more.

“He disheartens you. Imagine throwing your best shots and they are still in front of you. It’s disheartening. To do that for 12 rounds takes a lot of energy so sometimes I’ll have to stand in front of him, trade him, and go to war. I need to break his will, to break his heart.

“Takam keeps on coming, keeps on coming. He works the body well and loves a left hook. I already thought he was a game, well-rounded fighter so what is going to happen when he comes here and has everything to take home with him? I’ll see an improved Takam.”

Cameroon-born Takam has been stopped just once in 39 fights, by Alexander Povetkin, and the durable challenger was compared to a “block of cement” by Joshua last week.

The world heavyweight champion said: “With Pulev it wasn’t about whipping him around the body, it was about staying off the line and boxing down the middle. Carlos is different – he can trade down the middle. My speed will beat his combinations. A good way to beat Carlos is to take his body out, that’s what Povetkin did to him.”

Joshua added: “[Takam] moves around a lot, and boxes well. As the rounds start going on he likes to trade, and throw hooks on the inside.

“I’ve had sparring partners who have tried to knock me out, and I’ve had to dig in and give them some body shots. So my inside game has definitely improved. If we stand on the inside and start trading, it will be entertaining.”

Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken confirmed they would revamp his final sparring sessions by bringing in training partners who would replicate Takam’s physique. McCracken said: “Anthony is good against shorter opponents, anyway.”

KweseTv has stormed the Nigeria-home town of Joshua for a live broadcast of the fight.

The much-anticipated bout is billed for Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, and Kwese Tv would showcase the hometown of Joshua and her indigenes to the world while also simultaneously beaming live the fight in England.

The General Manager, Kwese Free Sports Nigeria, Chichi Nwoko who said this added that Kwese Tv would put in place a spectacular carnival-like show to celebrate the fight and to commemorate Sagamu Day.

The post Joshua vs Takam: Nigeria Versus Cameroon Bout? appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

