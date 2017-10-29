#JoshuaTakam: Solomon Dalung Speaks on Joshua’s Victory – NTA News
|
NTA News
|
#JoshuaTakam: Solomon Dalung Speaks on Joshua's Victory
NTA News
Nigeria celebrates with Anthony Joshua as myself and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State shared this victory moment with the heavyweight champion after the fight in Stadium Principality Cardiff, UK. It's no news that Nigeria has enjoyed the upper hand …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!