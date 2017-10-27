Journalist Passes Away After Collapsing In His Office In Lagos. Photos – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Journalist Passes Away After Collapsing In His Office In Lagos. Photos
Gistmaster (blog)
A prominent journalist and corporate Affairs Manager, Vanguard Newspapers Lagos, Victor Omoregie, had passed away – leaving his family and friends and colleagues in sorrow. According to one of his friends, the seasoned reporter gave up the ghost after …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!