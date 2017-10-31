Journalists harassed by NASA supporters at Wiper house – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Journalists harassed by NASA supporters at Wiper house
Journalists from several media houses have Tuesday afternoon walked out of a NASA parliamentary group meeting after goons harassed their colleagues sent to cover the event. The meeting at Wiper house was attended by NASA flag bearer Raila Odinga, …
Journalists walk out of NASA anticipated media briefing after attack by Raila's supporters
