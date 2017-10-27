Joy Eyisi emerges first female deputy vice-chancellor of NOUN

Professor Joy Eyisi on Thursday assumed duty as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). This followed her victory in an election conducted by the university Senate to fill the slot which became vacant at the expiration of the tenure of Professor Patrick Eya. Eya is expected to resume […]

