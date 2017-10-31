Jubilee MPs slam opposition over fresh calls for demos – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Jubilee MPs slam opposition over fresh calls for demos
The Standard
Jubilee Party leaders have criticised Opposition leader Raila Odinga's call for street protests by National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters, saying actions that could trigger violence should be avoided. Raila, who spoke on Tuesday for the first time …
Has Alai been dumped after love affair with Jubilee?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!