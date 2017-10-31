Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jubilee MPs slam opposition over fresh calls for demos – The Standard

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Jubilee MPs slam opposition over fresh calls for demos
The Standard
Jubilee Party leaders have criticised Opposition leader Raila Odinga's call for street protests by National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters, saying actions that could trigger violence should be avoided. Raila, who spoke on Tuesday for the first time
Has Alai been dumped after love affair with Jubilee?Nairobi News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.