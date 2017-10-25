Jubilee team urges Uhuru to sign election Bill into law – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Jubilee team urges Uhuru to sign election Bill into law
Daily Nation
Members of the Council of Kenyan Professionals (CPK), led by Mr Ababu Namwamba, when they took a petition to the UN and IGAD on the repeat presidential. They have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sign the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill into law.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!